Deaths in Tipperary - Sunday, November 5, 2017

James (Jim) O'Connell

The death has occurred of James (Jim) O'Connell, Comeragh Drive, Clonmel, Tipperary, peacefully at St. Brigid’s District Hospital, Carrick-on-Suir. Predeceased by his daughter Margaret. Beloved husband of Mary and much loved father of D.J., Elma and Claire. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, brothers Michael and Sonny, sister Maureen (Murphy), grandchildren Cassie, Joshua, Noah, Ellie Beth and Jacob, son-in-law Nicky, daughter-in-law Nicola, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass today, Sunday, at 12.30pm followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Le Chairde Alzheimer’s Society, Clonmel.

Bridget Murphy (née Walsh)

The death has occurred of Bridget Murphy (née Walsh), 33 Árd Mhuire, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Removal on Sunday morning to St Nicholas’ Church for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery. House private on Sunday. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St Brigid’s Hospital, Carrick on Suir.

Mary Moloney (née Kelly)

The death has occurred of Mary Moloney (née Kelly), Gurteen, Donohill, Tipperary. November 3rd 2017. Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Mary, Pre-deceased by her husband Richard. Sadly missed by her loving family, her sons Jerry, Donal, Richard and James, sister Betty (Flood), grandchildren, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law Willie, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Fogarty’s Funeral Home, Bank Place, Tipperary Town, today, Sunday, from 4:30pm with removal at 7pm to St Brigid’s Church, Donaskeigh. Requiem Mass Monday at 11:30am followed by burial in St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary.

Eugene Doherty

The death has occurred of Eugene Doherty, Loughkent West, New Inn, Tipperary, and formerly of Fertiana, Holycross. November 4th 2017, peacefully at the Hospital of the Assumption Thurles, Eugene, son of the late Sean and Breda; sadly missed by his loving brother Gerard, sister-in-law Judy, nephews Ryan and Sean, aunts Nancy Ryan and Philomena Doherty, cousins, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Egan’s Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles Monday from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to Holycross Abbey. Requiem Mass Tuesday at 11.30am and burial afterwards in Ballintemple cemetery, Dundrum. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles.

Joseph (Joe) Teefey

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Teefey, Ashley Park Ardcroney, Nenagh, Tipperary. Pre deceased by his beloved wife Nancy. Deeply regretted by his loving son Philip and daughter Angela, brothers Mick and Richard, sisters Teresa and Hanna, grandchildren Aodhan and Nancy, daughter-in-law Grace, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Ashlawn Nursing Home, Ballywilliam, Nenagh this Sunday from 4pm to 6pm. Remains arriving to Puckane Church on Monday for Requiem mass at 11am followed by burial in Youghal Graveyard, Newtown, Nenagh.