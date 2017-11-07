Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, November 7, 2017

The late Hubert (Hugh) Finnerty

The death has occurred of Hubert (Hugh) Finnerty, Ballygraigue Road, Nenagh and formerly of Moygownagh, Crossmolina, Co. Mayo, (peacefully), at Nenagh General Hospital, surrounded by his family, beloved husband of Christina and loving father of Helen, Denis and Christine. Sadly missed by his family, sister Sheila, brothers Sean and Joe, daughter-in-law Dorothy, son-in-law Pauric, his 14 grandchildren, his great-granddaughter, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Wednesday at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5pm until 7.30pm. Funeral arriving on Thursday to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh for Requiem Mass at 12 o'c followed by Burial in Lisboney Cemetery.

The late Mary Greed

The death has occurred of Mary Greed (née Egan), Lacey Avenue, Templemore, on November 5th 2017 (peacefully) in her 92nd year in the loving care of her family, the nurses and staff of Villa Maria Nursing Home, Roscrea; Mary. Predeceased by her husband Patrick, sons Patrick and Thomas and her daughter Mary. She will be very sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Bridget (Costigan) and Geraldine (Maher), sons-in-law, her sister Nellie (Mc Enroe), nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, friends and neighbours, especially her many friends in the Canon Noonan Centre, Templemore.

Reposing in Grey's Funeral Home, Templemore on Tuesday evening from 5 o'clock to 7 o'clock. Funeral will arrive to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore Wednesday morning at 10;45am for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. House private Wednesday morning, please.

The late Paul Ryan

The death has occurred of Paul Ryan, Parkmore Heights, Roscrea, and formerly Knock, Roscrea,( suddenly) in the loving care of the matron and staff in Mount Carmel Nursing Home, Roscrea. Predeceased by his brother Joe, sadly missed by his wife Breeda, daughters Lorna and Ashling, son in law James, grandchildren Bronwyn and Darragh, brothers Seamus, Sean and Lua, sisters Kathleen, Moira and Martha, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home Roscrea on Tuesday from 7pm with rosary at 8pm. Private removal from Funeral Home on Wednesday to arrive at St Cronan's Church Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in adjoining new cemetary. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired to Mount Carmel Nursing Home, Roscrea.