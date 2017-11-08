Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, November 8, 2017

The late Margaret (Madge) Moloney

The death has occurred of Margaret (Madge) Moloney (née O'Leary) of Main Street, Ardfinnan, peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family and friends. Beloved wife of Dick, cherished mother of Liam, Deirdre, Helen, Karen, Collette and Alan. Greatly missed by her grandchildren, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews and friends.

Reposing at Costigan's Funeral Parlour, Cahir on Wednesday, 8th November, from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral Mass in Church of the Holy Family in Ardfinnan at 11am Thursday, 9th November, with burial immediately afterwards to St. Finnan's Cemetery, Ardfinnan. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice www.sthm.org/donate.html.

The late Fr. Michael White

The death has occurred of Fr. Michael White, St. Vincent’s Parish, Hull and formerly of Knocknavar, Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary, on October 27th 2017, peacefully at Castle Hill Hospital, Hull, Fr. Michael; deeply regretted by his loving brothers Willie, John Joe and Seamus, sisters-in-law Kathleen and Mary, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Whites Funeral Home, Cappawhite on Thursday evening from 6.30 o’c with removal at 8 o’c to Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite; burial after 11.30 o’c Mass on Friday in Cappawhite Cemetery.

The late Sarah Mary (Sadie) Duke

The death has occurred of Sarah Mary (Sadie) Duke (née Keogh), Cooleen, Birdhill, Co. Tipperary, on November 7th 2017 peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband John, sons William, Paul, and Raymond, daughter Helen, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Peggy, brothers, Noel and Michael, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Newport on Wednesday, 8th November, from 5.30 p.m. with removal at 7.30 p.m. to the Church of Our Lady of the Wayside, Birdhill. Requiem Mass on Thursday, 9th November, at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.