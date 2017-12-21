Deaths in Tipperary - Thursday, December 21, 2017

The late John Cooney

The death has occurred of John Cooney, "Sonas", Smithlands North, Waterford Road, Kilkenny and formerly of Ard na Gréine, Clonmel, on 20th December 2017, peacefully at home, in the loving care of his family. John, former C.E.O. South Eastern Health Board, deeply regretted by his loving wife Elsie, son Emmet, daughter Helen, sister Mary, grandchildren Sofia and Adam, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces Patricia, Regina and Camilla, extended family and a wide circle of colleagues and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home, John's Green, Kilkenny from 4 o'clock on Thursday with Funeral Prayers at 6.30 o'clock followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery. House private please.

The late John O'Rourke

The death has occurred of John O'Rourke, Wheatfields, Clonmel, and formerly of Norwich, England. Peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel. Beloved husband of Margaret and much loved father of Christine (Connolly) and Norman. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter, son, grandchildren Conor, Catherine, Zoe, Sean, David and Leah, daughter-in-law Sharon, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour on Friday evening from 6.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Saturday morning to The Island Crematorium, Cork for private cremation at 12 noon. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to the Irish Wheelchair Association.

The late Marty O'Reilly

The death has occurred of Marty O'Reilly, Ballyneale, Carrick-on-Suir. Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Friday 22nd from 5pm followed by removal at 6.30pm to Ballyneale Church. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Maureen Quinn

The death has occurred of Maureen Quinn (née Murphy), Mohober, Mullinahone, Co. Tipperary; and Ballingarry (SR), Tipperary.

Maureen (formerly of London) passed away peacefully in the loving care of Sarah and all the staff of Strathmore Lodge Nursing Home, Callan, Co Kilkenny. Deeply regretted by her sons and daughters, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Ronans Funeral Home, Ballingarry until Friday 22nd December. Removal to The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork on Friday for private cremation.

The late Annie Everard

The death has occurred of Annie Everard (née Cantwell), Ballypatrick, Bouladuff, Thurles. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of The Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles. Deeply regretted by her daughters Marian and Catherine, sons Tom and Martin, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Jim and Mick, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, good neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Kennedy's Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh on Friday from 4.30pm with removal at 7pm to The Church of St. Laurence O'Toole, Munroe. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am followed by interment in St. Michael's Cemetery, Bouladuff. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles.

The late Joseph Hayes

The death has occurred of Joseph Hayes, late of Upton, Cork and formerly of Ballyquin, Carrick-on-Suir on December 17th, 2017. Joseph died after a short illness borne bravely and with dignity in the exceptional loving care of staff at Brothers of Charity. Joseph dearly loved son of the late James and Kitty Hayes and brother of Seamus, Liam, Anne, Brendan, and Kevin. Sadly missed by and lovingly remembered by his brothers and sister, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, and his many friends at Brothers of Charity, Cork.

Memorial Service to celebrate his life at St Patrick’s Church, Upton at 2pm on Thursday, 21st December followed by removal to St Molleran’s Church, Carrick Beg, Carrick-on-Suir arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass in St Molleran’s Church on Friday 22nd December at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to St Patrick’s, Upton, Co Cork.

The late Mary Katherine Quinn

The death has occurred of Mary Katherine Quinn (née McGrath), SRN, SCM, Shanakill, and formerly of Lower Ballingarry, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, on December 20th 2017. Peacefully in the loving care of the Staff of the Dean Maxwell Community Nursing Unit, Roscrea,. Deeply regretted by her husband Philip, sons Phelim and Thomas, brother William, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Friday evening from 6pm. Removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore at 8pm, to arrive at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10.30am. Interment in the adjoining Cemetery afterwards.

The late Pat Swan

The death has occurred of Pat Swan, McDonagh Street, Nenagh; and Glencullen, Dublin. Suddenly at home. Predeceased by his beloved brothers and sister. Deeply regretted by his loving wife and best friend Nora Butler-Swan, sisters-in-law Liz Swan and Mary Hartnett, nephew and nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh this Friday from 4.30 o'c with removal at 7 o'c to arrive to St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 7.30 o'c. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 o'c followed by burial in Lisboney Lawn Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Dialysis Unit UCH, Limerick.

The late William Tiernan

The death has occurred of William Tiernan, Gortmunga, Coolbawn, Nenagh. William passed away following a tragic accident. He will be fondly remembered as a loving son, brother, uncle and friend. Private Cremation has taken place.