Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, December 23, 2017

Patricia (Pat) O'Dwyer (née Walsh)

The death has occurred of Patricia (Pat) O'Dwyer (née Walsh), Clonsilla, Dublin 15 and formerly of Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary, December 22nd 2017 (peacefully) surrounded by her family and in the loving care of the staff at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Beloved wife of the late Phil, dear mother of Cormac, Niall, Fergus and Aoife, a devoted grandmother to Una, Myles, Malachy, Leah, Isla, Annaliese, Patrice and Cillian and sister of Margaret, Helen, Chris, Bernadette, Gerard, Deirdre, Anthony and the late Marie and Joe. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law Nuala, Alison and Kozue, son-in-law Dan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday (December 26) from 5pm to 8pm. Removal to St. Brigid’s Church, Blanchardstown on Wednesday arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Mulhuddart Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Faddy Butler

The death has occurred of Faddy Butler, Brittas, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, December 22, peacefully after a short illness at South Tipperary General Hospital. Faddy, deeply regretted by his loving sister Noreen O’Brien, uncle Tommy Butler, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this evening (Saturday) from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12noon followed by burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.

Mary O'Donnell (née Ryan)

The death has occurred of Mary O'Donnell (née Ryan), Piercetown, Gooldscross, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, December 22, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Mary, beloved husband of the late Michael (Mickey), deeply regretted by her loving daughters Liz, Marian and Jeannette, grandchildren Donna, Darren, Eoin, Chloe, Shane, Shannon, Jade and Ava, sisters Alice and Breda, brothers Sean, Peter, Pat, Noel and Donie, extended family, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Tuesday, December 26, from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St. John the Baptist Church, Clonoulty. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, December 27, at 11am followed by cremation at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork. No flowers please, donations to South Tipperary Hospice.

Christopher Murphy

The death has occurred of Christopher Murphy, Meentulla, Murroe, Co. Limerick and formerly of Tourienbrien, Newport, 21 December 2017, suddenly at his daughter's residence in Meentulla. Sadly missed by his loving daughter, Sue Lovelock, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his daughter Sue's residence, Meentulla, Wednesday, December 27, from 5.30pm until 7.30pm. Arriving at the Holy Rosary Church, Murroe, Thursday the 28th for 11.30am Mass followed by cremation at Shannon Crematorium at 1.45pm. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

Seamus Keher

The death has occurred of Seamus Keher, 'Ros Villa', Brittas Road, Thurles, retired member of An Garda Síochana, Traffic Corps, December 22. Peacefully in the wonderful care of Acorn Lodge Nursing Home. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Laura, sons Ronan, Dara and Declan, his daughter Dearbhla, daughters-in-law Katie, Claudette and Rachael, son-in-law Denis, grandchildren Charlie, Robert, Séamus, Áine, Diarmuid, Shannon, Aideen, Cillian and Clodagh, sisters Eileen and Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles today, Saturday from 5pm to 7pm to arrive in the Church of St. Joseph and St. Brigid, Bohernanave on Sunday at 10.45am for funeral Mass at 11.30 a.m. followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to C.A.M.E.O. CARE

Patrick Campbell

The death has occurred of Patrick Campbell, Stradavoher, Thurles, Tipperary.



Funeral Arrangements Later.

Ursula Flood

The death has occurred of Ursula Flood, Turraheen, Rossmore, Tipperary. Beloved wife of Bernard; deeply regretted by her husband, relatives and friends.

Arriving at the Church of Jesus Christ Our Saviour on this evening (Saturday) December 23 at 7.15pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday December 24th at 10am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private please.