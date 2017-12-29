Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, December 29, 2017

The late Catherine (Kitty) Geelan-Gaughan

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Geelan-Gaughan (née Burke); Tarmonbarry, Roscommon; Longford Town; and Clonmel. Peacefully surrounded by her family at Mullingar General Hospital. Predeceased by her husbands John Joe Geelan and Paddy Gaughan. Loving mother of Peter Gaughan (Monkstown, Dublin), Sheila Gaughan (Skerries, Dublin) and Catherine Wallace (Scramogue, Roscommon). She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing son, daughters, son-in-law Gerry, grandchildren Stephanie, James and Benjamin, sisters Peggy and Ita, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Friday, December 29th, from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Saturday to the Sacred Heart Church, Whitehall, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Scramogue Cemetery.

The late Mary Connolly

The death has occurred of Mary Connolly (née McCarthy), Strandville, Carrick-on-Suir. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Saturday evening from 4.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to St. Nicholas' Church. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

The late Norman Nelson

The death has occurred of Norman Nelson, St. Michael's Avenue, Tipperary Town, on 28th December 2017. Norman - peacefully at home – loving husband of Jean for 51 years, deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, his uncles in-law Jim, John & Tucker, his cousins-in-law, his close friends & neighbours.

Reposing at Fogarty's Funeral Home, Bank Place, Tipperary Town this Friday from 5.30pm; removal at 7.00pm to St Mary’s Church of Ireland, Tipperary Town. Funeral Service Saturday at 2.00pm. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary Town.

The late Peggie Sinnott

The death has occurred of Peggie Sinnott (née Ryan), 2, Casement Terrace, Wexford and formerly Glasdrum, Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary. Beloved wife of the late Oliver and dear mother of Miriam, Oliver, Diarmuid and Shane, sister of Bridie, Sheila and Molly. Sadly missed by her loving daughter, sons, grandchildren, sisters, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Macken's Funeral Home, Distillery Road, Wexford on Sunday from 3.o'clock with removal at 6.o'clock to Church of the Assumption, Bride Street. Funeral Mass on Monday at 10.o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Ibar's Cemetery, Crosstown.

The late Sarah (Sally) Ryan

The death has occurred of Sarah (Sally) Ryan (née Brophy), formerly The Cresent, Stradavoher, Thurles. In her 97th year. Peacefully, surrounded by her family. In the wonderful care of Eileen, Patrick and family. Predeceased by her husband Patrick, daughter Mary and son Richard. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughter Breda (Morris), sons Patrick, Joseph, Conor, Gerard and Dan, sisters, brother, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryans' Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Saturday, Dec. 30th, from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday, Dec 31st, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.