Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, January 1, 2018

The late Richard (Richie) O’Meara

The death has occurred of Richard (Richie) O’Meara, Kilvemnon, Mullinahone, Co Tipperary. Richie passed away peacefully at The Mater Hospital Dublin on Saturday 30th December 2017 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Margaret(Maggie) and much loved father of Tony, Paul and Carol. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughters in law, son in law, brother Eddie, sister in law Josephine, nieces and nephews,grandchildren, neighbours and a large circle of friends. “ A friendly face , a friendly smile. A friendly home for all. Now Richie’s been invited to the greatest house of all.” Funeral arrangements later.

The late Teresa Bradshaw

The death has taken place of Teresa Bradshaw (nee O’Shea), Cullen Village, Co. Tipperary. December 31st, 2017. Teresa, wife of the late Joe. Sadly missed by her loving family, son Bobby, daughters Lorraine and Ann, her eight grandsons, sons-in-law Jim and Denis, daughter-in-law Mary, sisters Eily and Phyllis, nieces, nephews, her long time friend Aileen, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her daughter Ann’s residence, Cullen Village on Tuesday, January 2nd, 2018 from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11.30am in St Patrick’s Church, Cullen. Funeral afterwards to Old Pallas Cemetery. House private Wednesday morning, please.

The late Bernie Lynch

The death has taken place of Bernie Lynch (nee Creagh), Stillorgan, Co. Dublin, on December 28 2017 and formerly of Ballyporeen, Co. Tipperary, (peacefully) surrounded by her loving family at St. Vincent’s University Hospital. Loved by her late husband John and very sadly missed by her children, Alice, Tina, Mary, and Susan, her sons-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brother, sisters, nieces and nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home from 5pm to 8pm on Tuesday, January 2nd 2018. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, January 3rd, at 10am at the Church of St. Thérèse, Mount Merrion followed by burial at Glencullen Cemetery.

The late Teresa Morrissey

The death has taken place of Teresa Morrissey,Portlaoise and late of Glasnevin, Dublin and Coalbrook, Thurles, on December 30th 2017. Pecefully at her residence. Predeceased by her parents Martin and Johanna, brothers John and Ned and sister Mary. Sadly missed by her brother Dick and Martin, sisters Sr Eileen, Sr Johanna, Catherine, Anne, Angela and Margaret, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces. Relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.