Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, January 2, 2018

The late Tim Gleeson

The death has occurred of Tim Gleeson late of Bushfield, Carrigatoher, Nenagh, Tipperary. Sadly missed by his loving wife Bridie, daughter Noreen, sisters-in-law, nephew, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home Newport this Wednesday evening 3rd. January from 5 p.m. with removal at 7 p.m., arriving at Mary Mother of the Church, Boher at 7.45. p.m. Requiem Mass on Thursday 4th January at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in Burgess Cemetery.

The late Teresa Bradshaw

The death has occurred of Teresa Bradshaw (née O'Shea) late of Cullen Village, Cullen, Tipperary. Wife of the late Joe. Sadly missed by her loving family, son Bobby, daughters Lorraine and Ann, her eight grandsons, sons-in-law Jim and Denis, daughter-in-law Mary, sisters Eily and Phyllis, nieces, nephews, her long time friend Aileen, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her daughter Ann’s residence, Cullen Village on Tuesday, January 2nd, 2018 from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11.30am in St Patrick’s Church, Cullen. Funeral afterwards to Old Pallas Cemetery. House private Wednesday morning, please.

The late Essie Burns

The death has occurred of Essie Burns late of Emill, Cloughjordan, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her sister, Mary, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh on Tuesday evening from 7.30 - 9pm. Funeral arriving to Barna Church on Wednesday morning for 12o'clock mass and burial afterwards in Grawn cemetery.

The late Michael Murphy

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Murphy late of

Ballygall, Dublin / Kilmaley, Clare / Tipperary and formerly of Kilmaley, Co. Clare and former All-Ireland Hurling medal winner in 1945 with Tipperary and inducted into Thurles Sarsfields Hall of Fame. Peacefully in his 100th year in the loving care of his family and the staff of Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved husband of the late Norah and loving father of John, Michael, Seamus, Mary and Gerard (Gerry). Sadly missed by his sisters Rev. Mother Bernadette, Evelyn and Bernadette, his nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, in-laws, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arrangements to be finalised later. Please re-check late Tuesday evening, Jan 2nd, for further updates. A special word of thanks to the staff of the Mater Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Ambulance Emergency Services and Beechtree Nursing Home, Oldtown for their excellent care of Michael. House private for family only please. Funeral Arrangements Later

The late Dena O'Meara

The death has occurred of Dena O'Meara (née Casey) late of 5 Limerick Street, Roscrea, Tipperary. Reposing in Maher's Funeral Home, Roscrea this evening (1st January) from 5.00pm with rosary at 8.00pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 11.30am arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00. Burial afterwards in Dunkerrin New Cemetery.

The late Mary Ryan

The death has occurred of Mary Ryan (née Bourke)late of Bawnbrack, Golden, Tipperary. Beloved wife of the late Walter. Deeply regretted by her loving family Bernard, Mary Mgt Hickey, Martin, Carrie McCarthy, Carmel McGrath and Walter, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Anthony, sisters Rene and Angela, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Tuesday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.30pm to the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Golden. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am followed by Burial in Kilfeacle Cemetery. No flowers please.