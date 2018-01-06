Deaths in Tipperary - Saturday, January 6, 2018

The late Jim (Hoppy Cleary)

The death has occurred of Jim (Hoppy) Cleary, 23 Ard Mhuire, Carrick-on-Suir

Reposing at Walshe’s Funeral Home on Saturday evening from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to St Nicholas’ Church. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30, followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery.

The late Martin Tobin

The death has occurred of Martin Tobin, St. Patrick's Gardens, Deerpark Road and formerly of Boytonrath, New Inn, Cashel, on January 5th 2018, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Beloved brother of the late Pat, Joan Kiely and Michael. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Jim, and Willie, sisters Kathleen Ryan and Winnie O’Dwyer, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Parlour this Saturday evening from 6pm with Removal at 8pm to New Inn Church. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am followed by private Cremation.

The late Pat O’Callaghan

The death has occurred of Pat O’Callaghan, Main Street, Clogheen, Co. Tipperary on January 4th 2018. Pat deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, son Patrick, daughter-in-law Maura, brother Frank, sister-in-law Doreen, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Sunday from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Monday for 12 o' clock Mass in St Mary's Church Clogheen. Burial afterwards in Shanrahan Cemetery.

The late Michael Murphy

The death has occurred of Michael Murphy, 1 Iona Ave., Thurles. Michael, predeceased by his father Mick, mother Ann (nee Coffey), brothers Sean and Noel and sister Nelly. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bridget, sons Paul, Aidan and Michael, daughters Fiona and Ciara, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, his uncle John (Coffey), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Egan's Funeral Home on Sunday, 7th January from 4pm to 7pm. Arriving at Bohernanave Church on Monday morning, 8th January at 9.15am for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The late Eddie ‘Lalty’ O’Meara

The death has occurred of Eddie "Lalty" O’Meara, Pearse Park, Clonmel. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Acorn Lodge Nursing Home, Cashel surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his son David. Beloved husband of Mary and much loved father of Eamonn, Deirdre, Jimmy and Hughie. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, sisters Alice (O'Brien), Phylis (Conroy) and Ena (Reichart), grandchildren Niall, Roisín, Rachel, David, Bríona and Enya, daughters-in-law Fiona, Jackie and Fiona, son-in-law Dave, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at Ss Peter and Paul’s Church at 1 o’clock followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Clonmel Parkinsons Association Support Group.