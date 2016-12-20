Grants for Tipperary animal welfare projects this Christmas

Seven animal welfare projects in County Tipperary have received grants ranging from €2000 to €40,000 to assist them with their work.

The payments will be made with immediate effect to Cappanagarrane Horse Rescue and Sanctuary, Thurles (€2000), Cottage Rescue, Longfield, Cashel (€6000), Great Hounds in Need, Kilcash, Clonmel (€3500), Mo Chara Animal Rescue, Thurles (€9000), PAWS Animal Rescue, Mullinahone (€40,000), Roscrea SPCA (€17,500), and Tipperary Friends of Animals SPCA, Nenagh (€8000).

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed TD announced the funding awards of €2,460,500 to 137 animal welfare organisations throughout the country.

“It is great to see the amazing work that is being carried out on a daily basis within the county being supported in this way,” Deputy Mattie McGrath welcomed.

“The issue of animal welfare is something that many of us in rural Ireland care passionately about and we are determined that the highest standards of care continue to be maintained,” he added.