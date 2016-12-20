Widely followed Clonmel worker to take Irish bookstores by storm

Author Shane O’Neill made his first foray into mainstream Irish bookstores recently when he launched his books ‘Dark Messiah’ and ‘Cain’ at Easons in the Showgrounds Shopping Centre, Clonmel.

Cork native Shane, who has been working at Sureprint in Clonmel for over 13 years, started writing at 15 years old when he put together the first draft of Dark Messiah. “It took about a year to write and I rewrote it in my twenties. It has undergone several drafts before reaching this point,” Shane admits.

“It’s fantasy fiction. The story centres on revenge where a simple sailor and his wife are ambushed by robbers. She is killed and he spends the rest of his life pursuing her murderers. The main villain is a wizard who intends on taking over the kingdom,” he continues.

‘Cain’ is historical fiction with a mixture of fantasy and horror.

“I wrote Cain about seven years ago and it took about 18 months, including spending three months doing research.

"I have had readers from teenagers to journalists and even a Professor of English. It’s a modern take on the biblical story of Cain and Abel, where Cain, after killing Abel, is cursed to live forever while being pursued throughout history by the Romans and Nazis amongst others who are all obsessed with finding Eden and ultimate power which resides within,” he depicts.

Shane is widely followed on Wattpad, with over 1000 votes of recommendation and a readership of over quarter of a million. He plans on releasing his third fantasy book ‘Legacy’ in 2017.

“My books are also recommended on Goodreads. I spent a long time trying to get published as many writers do before deciding on the self-publishing route. However, I did get offered two mainstream contracts during that time and once had the same literary agent as the late fantasy author Terry Pratchett,” he adds.

Shane's books are available in Easons Clonmel for €14.99. "I plan on releasing the books in the new year in the other independent Easons stores throughout the country. My books, especially Cain, have been very successful on the ebook front, and I am now trying to establish myself in the print side of the business," Shane concludes.