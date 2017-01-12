Tipperary student to complete work placement in New Zealand

A Tipperary agricultural science student has received a bursary that will allow her to travel to New Zealand for work placement.

The chance of a lifetime has been awarded to Roisin Horgan from Drangan, daughter of Bernard and Joan Horan.

Third year BSc (Hons) student Roisin is studying Agriculture and Agricultural Science at Waterford Institute of Technology. She was awarded the travel bursary by ASA, WIT, Arvum and Glanbia.

“This achievement is giving me the opportunity to travel to New Zealand to complete my work experience placement,” Roisin smiled.

"While there, I am eager to experience and appreciate the hard work and management involved in efficiently operating at the large scale New Zealand is renowned for,” she adds.

