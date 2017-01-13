Can you help a vulnerable teen in South Tipperary?

Le Chéile is looking for men and women to volunteer in South Tipperary.

Their mentoring service works with young people and parents involved with Probation and the Garda Youth Diversion Project. Volunteers support them with issues affecting their lives and meet for approximately 2-3 hours a week to do positive activities including going to the cinema, evening classes, leisure activities, eating out or just meeting for a chat.

"Our parent mentors support parents and help them to make positive changes in their family," Le Chéile says.

All activity costs are covered. No experience is necessary as full training and support is provided. Volunteering is flexible and can take place during the week, evenings or weekends. Call Heather on 086-3871214 or Janice on 087-2292865 or for an information pack email info@lecheile.ie. Closing date is Friday 10th February. Check out www.lecheile.ie for more information.