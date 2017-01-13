Bursary allows Tipperary student complete work placement in New Zealand

A Tipperary student recently received a bursary that is allowing her to complete her work placement in New Zealand.

The chance of a lifetime was awarded to Drangan's Roisin Horan, daughter of Bernard and Joan Horan, who departed for Christchurch on January 9 with her friends.

Third year BSc (Hons) student Roisin is studying Agriculture and Agricultural Science at Waterford Institute of Technology. She was awarded the travel bursary by ASA, WIT, Arvum and Glanbia.

"I am eager to experience and appreciate the hard work and management involved in efficiently operating at the large scale New Zealand is renowned for,” she said.

