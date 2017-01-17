Cahir to Sing group raise €630 for Society of St. Vincent de Paul

The Cahir to Sing group, a ladies community choir, were delighted to present a cheque for €630 to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Cahir following their Christmas Concert which took place in Cahir Castle last month.

The sold out concert -organised by the choir and generously sponsored by Cahir House Hotel - included performances by local musicians Michael Harty, Meadhbh Quinton, Suzanne Buttimer, Adam Buttimer, Catriona Crowe and Paddy O'Dwyer, and singers Michael Duggan and Nicole Butler. The audience were also treated to an accordion solo by choir director Fidelma Nugent.

The local Society of St. Vincent de Paul were very appreciative of the donation, which was put to good use over the Christmas period.