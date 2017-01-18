'Foundations to Tipperary's All-Ireland success laid in primary school'

The Munster Primary Schools GAA Board (Allianz Cumann na mBunscol, Coiste na Mumhan) AGM took place in the Horse and Jockey Hotel recently, with special guests at the meeting including Liam Lenihan, Leas Cathaoirleach of the Munster Council, and Michael Bourke, chairman of the Tipperary County Board.

Liam Lenihan, a former primary teacher himself, spoke of the contribution that primary teachers have made and continue to make in promoting Gaelic Games.

Michael Bourke then welcomed the delegates to Tipperary. He said that a highlight of Tipperary’s success in winning the 2016 All Ireland was the joy he witnessed when the players brought the Liam McCarthy Cup to primary schools across the county, and the strong memories players had of their formative years playing in competitions organised by Allianz Cumann na mBunscol.

Joe Lyons, chairman of Coiste na Mumhan, said that there are over a thousand primary schools in Munster that virtually all play in activities organised by Allianz Cumann na mBunscol. He thanked the Munster Council for supporting primary schools games and for its continued support of the Munster GAA Primary Game.

“Cumann na mBunscol is unique in that we are active in virtually every school, large or small, mixed or single-sex, urban, rural, suburban in the province of Munster and indeed throughout the country.

“The work of Cumann na mBunscol is hard to quantify, but I know it is easy to underestimate. It survives on the goodwill, commitment and dedication of teachers, young and not so young. And let’s not forget our retired colleagues who give invaluable assistance when we are at our busiest,” Joe Lyons said.

Joe Lyons, who is principal of Ballybrown National School in County Limerick, was re-elected as chairman for another year, while Brother James Dormer was re-elected as development officer. Aodán Wrenn, a native of Shanagolden in County Limerick, was returned as PRO. Aodán teaches in Clerihan National School outside Clonmel and is secretary of Allianz Cumann na mBunscol in Tipperary.

Limerick delegates included Niamh O Dea and Ruairi Walsh, who teach in St. Paul’s NS in Dooradoyle. Eamon Fitzgerald, a native of Kilfinny, represented Waterford. Eamon is a long-serving stalwart of Allianz Cumann na mBunscol in Waterford and is a stalwart of the De La Salle club in the city.