Tipperary councillor wants a Community Subsidy Scheme for the purchase of speed warning signs

Clonmel/Cahir Borough District councillor Martin Lonergan will call on Tipperary County Council to introduce a 50/50 Community Subsidy Scheme for communities who want to buy solar-powered speed warning signs to prevent excessive speed on the approach to their respective areas.

His motion, which will be tabled at the March monthly meeting of the local authority, will include Tipperary County Council erecting and maintaining the warning signs, but they would remain within the communities that part paid for them.

“Research would indicate that the provision of solar powered speed warning signs in areas where speed is an issue such as approach roads to villages, towns or indeed estates has in most instances been effective in reducing the speed of vehicles at that location and of increasing drivers awareness of the excessive speed they are doing,” Cllr. Lonergan says.

“I would propose that the County Council would own and continue to maintain the signs, but that they would remain within the town or village which purchased them on a 50/50 subsidy scheme. The average cost of the signs are approximately €7000 and a scheme is to be rolled out in County Cork,” he continues.

He underlines that vehicle-activated signs emphasise excessive speed and can highlight a particular hazard, such as a bad bend or dangerous junction ahead.

“With the re-introduction of LEADER and CLÁR funding, communities may be able to avail of funding towards their cost of the signs, thus alleviating the financial burden on them. I have no doubt that there are many community organisations in Tipperary that would avail of this incentive and that it would prove successful in reducing accidents in our own communities should it be rolled out. I am calling on the Director of Services for Roads and Transportation and the Roads Special Policy Committee to consider my proposal,” he adds.