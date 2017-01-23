Carrick-on-Suir athletes awarded for their achievements

Carrick-On-Suir AC athletes were honoured at the Tipperary Athletics Star Awards night in the Horse and Jockey Hotel recently.

Miriam Daly won the Best Girls 15 to 19 Track and Field Award due to her impressive list of achievements last year. Miriam won gold in the Celtic Games 80m hurdles where she set a new record of 11.80 seconds, gold in the 300m hurdles and bronze in the 80m hurdles at the Schools International Track and Field Championships as well as many national titles.

The Scoil Mhuire intermediate team received an award for their major winning performance in the All-Ireland School’s Championship. They won the Silvermint Trophy for the overall best performance out of over 100 schools competing, beating St. Vincent’s Dundalk by one point, 32-31. The last time Scoil Mhuire won this title was in 1996.

Georgine Drumm (president of Athletics Ireland), Miriam Daly, Emily Nolan, Laura Whelan and Annette O'Connell (P.E. teacher, Scoil Mhuire) with the Silvermint Trophy at the awards night.

Carrick-On-Suir AC’s relay teams were honoured for their Munster and National record performances. The under 16 team of Rachel Walsh, Miriam Daly, Rose Ann Fitzgerald, Laura Whelan and Niamh Duggan won Munster and All-Ireland titles.

The girls u-17 4 X 200m national indoor record breaking team of Aoife Doyle, Miriam Daly, Rose Ann Fitzgerald, Rachel Walsh, Laura Whelan and Halannah White with a time of 1 minute 43.08 seconds were also honoured. The girls are holders of the Munster indoor record too with a time of 1 minute 46.11 seconds.