Cahir community comes together for senior citizens party

Cahir Garda District's 17th annual senior citizens party was enjoyed by all last Friday, January 20.

The Cahir House Hotel event was organised by good friends Peter Butler, Pascal O’Dwyer and Bill Coffey, along with assistance from local members of An Garda Síochána.

The party goers were entertained with singing from The Sheehans, Inspector Eddie Golden, and Transition Year students from Coláiste Dún Iascaigh. There was lots of Irish dancing, along with soup, sandwiches, cakes, hot drinks, and spot prizes up for grabs.

Special guests included Superintendent Paul O’Driscoll and Mayor of the Clonmel/Cahir Borough District Cllr. Andy Moloney who launched the event.

On hand to help on the night were members of Cahir Fire Service, Red Cross, Cahir Scout Group, Cahir River Search and Rescue, and local students.

Transport was arranged for those who needed it so that the guests who came from many of the surrounding areas, along with neighbours and friends, could relax and enjoy the evening.