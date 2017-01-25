Exhibition launched at South Tipperary Arts Centre

The launch of the exhibition 'The Rough with the Smooth' at South Tipperary Arts Centre in Clonmel by course director of ceramics at Limerick College of Art and Design Mandy Parslow was a great success with over 40 people attending and a number of pieces sold.

Artists Georgina Johnston, Jenny Kelly and Marja Van Kampen were thrilled with the Arts Centre gallery, staff, the great attention to detail in the curating of the exhibition and the actual launch itself.

The Arts Centre has been complimented by many on the professional curating of the exhibition as it lifts the spirits with its joyous expressive paintings by Marja, its nature inspired porcelain by Jenny, and connections to our heritage with the clay axe heads and standing stones by Georgina.

The exhibition is open Tuesday to Friday from 10am to 5pm and on Saturdays from 10am to 2pm. Admission is free.

Most of the classes for children and adults are back again. Children’s Friday class for 7 to 10 years with Elke is now full, as is Tony’s Friday’s adult drawing and painting class. A waiting list is in operation. New workshops for Transition Year students on music composition and recording your own radio show are being prepared at the moment. Coder Dojo for children and animation for teenagers will come on stream shortly. Expressions of interest in pottery, basket making and community singing for adults can be phoned into the Arts Centre’s reception at 052-6127877 or email info@southtippartscentre.ie.



