Over 100 turn out for Cahir Park Golf Club's Captains Drive-In

Over 100 golfers turned out for Cahir Park Golf Club’s Captains Drive In last Sunday morning in support of captains Lee Grogan, Rosemary Maher and Conor Pearson, along with president Derek Runacres.



Proceedings began with a hot drinks reception, before ladies captain Rosemary Maher drove her ball down the middle of the fairway amidst cheers from the gallery. Mens captain Lee Grogan, junior boys captain Conor Pearson and president Derek Runacres followed suit, and then all the golfers made their way out onto the course for a fun champagne scramble.



Later that evening, members and guests returned to the warmth and comfort of the clubhouse and enjoyed a meal prepared by Tee to Green catering. While the throng were being fed, the scorecards were scrutinised and the eventual winners announced - Francis McCarthy, Michael Murphy, Conor Kirwan and Caitlin Fitzgerald with a score of 83 points.



Willie Morrissey, John Walsh, Ger Lyons and Breda Keating came second on a count back with 81 points, while Colin O’Gorman, Catherine Coyne, Bernie English and Connor Kelly came third with 81 points.



The mens par three winner was Sean Casey, while Susan Carey took home the ladies equivalent.



“Thanks to all who put in so much hard work and dedication into organising the event which was greatly appreciated by the captains - a fantastic way to start the captains year. We wish them an enjoyable and successful year,” the club added.