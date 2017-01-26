Free porridge across Tipperary this Saturday

Over 200,000 free packs, which equates to three million healthy servings of porridge, are to be made available nationwide by Irish oat producer Flahavan’s, in partnership with RTÉ and Operation Transformation’s Free Porridge Day this Saturday 28th January.

Each year RTÉ’s Operation Transformation gets the nation moving, highlighting the importance of long-term health and well-being, and through its participative format offers people all over Ireland the opportunity to address weight and related health issues. Operation Transformation events have proved very popular in the Premier County as of late, with over 600 turning out in force in Clonmel, Cahir, Tipperary Town and Templemore recently for nationwide walks.

RTÉ Operation Transformation Free Porridge Day is an initiative by the show to promote porridge oats as a healthy and affordable food that is accessible to everybody in Ireland. “There are many reasons why porridge is the best breakfast food especially if you wish to control weight,” says Professor Donal O’Shea, an Operation Transformation expert.

“Porridge oats will not only help you feel fuller for longer but they will also kick-start your metabolism and make it work more efficiently. Young or old, oats are good for everyone in the family. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day for your health – and porridge is the best start,” he continues.

Operation Transformation Free Porridge Day will see a specially-produced, limited edition RTÉ Operation Transformation Flahavan’s porridge pack being made available free nationwide. This unique event celebrates Operation Transformation’s 10th year of the show in a bid to raise awareness of the importance of porridge in people’s diet to ‘live longer, live better’. The 500g packs will be distributed nationwide through supermarkets, including SuperValu, Tesco, EuroSpar and Dunnes Stores.

“Flahavan’s are delighted to come on board with this exciting initiative to help people get back to wholesome natural foods,” says John Flahavan, managing director of Flahavan’s.

“We believe that this is a unique opportunity for Flahavan’s to join up with Operation Transformation to reach every corner of Ireland and encourage each and every household to think differently about how they start their day to ‘live longer, live better’,” he adds.

The distribution of the specially-produced, limited edition Flahavan’s 500g pack allows for one free pack per household while stocks last. Consumers will have to scan their pack at the retail checkout, allowing one per shopper per household to ensure fair distribution within each community in Ireland. Consumers are advised to visit stores early to receive their pack.

A delicious range of short and simple oat recipe videos have been produced to support the campaign and they can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/flahavans.