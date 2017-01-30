CBS Carrick-on-Suir soar into Munster Junior Trophy final

A blistering start from C.B.S. Secondary School in Carrick-on-Suir’s under 17 side in Tom Drohan Park last Friday has seen them advance to the Munster Junior Trophy final.



The Carrick side took the game by the scruff of the neck from the outset, scoring inside 90 seconds when left back Oran Brophy surged into the box and smashed home Ian Holloway's low cross.



Before Ashton could settle, it was 2-0 as Dylan Wall, who tormented the opponents all day, crossed from the right, with the ball finding its way in off Kian Ryan's leg.



Mark O'Meara and Noel Anyanwu were commanding the back line and David Kelly was in tremendous form at right back. With Lee Costello, Ciaran Power and Cian Kinsella running things in midfield, it was no surprise when CBS's third goal came on 25 minutes; Oran Brophy again finishing at the far post from Dylan Wall's corner.



The goal of the game came soon after. Christy Griffin, who was an early replacement for the injured Mark O'Meara, played Cian Kinsella down the right and his pinpoint cross was expertly headed home by Ian Holloway at the far post.



The second half was comfortable for the Carrick-on-Suir school. Ewan Ryan added a fifth goal with a great strike across the keeper from Dylan Wall's cross. Zach Ellis was rarely troubled between the posts and dealt well with anything that came his way. Good performances from Shane Corcoran, Martin Murray and Ian Brett made sure the home side finished the game strongly.



C.B.S. Secondary School will now face Borrisokane Community College in the final. Borrisokane knocked them out in the first round of this competition last year and beat them in the final the year before. “It will be a tough task, but one we look forward to,” are the sentiments coming from the CBS camp.



The emphatic victory also sees the CBS students through the Munster ‘A’ Cup quarter final where they will challenge Cobh. Match details for both games are yet to be confirmed.