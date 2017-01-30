Online Live CAO Deadline Q&A to help college Tipperary applicants with last minute questions
‘Ask WIT’ began today, Monday 30th January, and continues until Wednesday 1st February from 10am-5pm each day at http://cao.wit.ie/.
WIT staff will be on hand to answer questions live over the three days. People can also browse previously answered questions.
“Our main focus is helping school leavers make the right decision for them. By hosting an online Q&A session we can help students near and far make the right decisions ahead of the CAO February 1st deadline,” says registrar of WIT, Dr. Derek O’Byrne.
The ‘Ask WIT’ online Q&A is in addition to a new ‘How to research your CAO options’ resource that WIT has developed and sent to schools nationwide. It is downloadable from www.wit.ie/how.
WIT's CAO information drop-in days started today, Monday 30 January, and continue until Wednesday 1 February from 11am to 3pm daily. See more details at https://www.wit.ie/events.
The 70 CAO courses on offer at WIT include Architecture, Arts, Psychology and Law right through to traditional areas such as Health Care, Business, Science, Engineering and Computing, meaning students in the Tipperary have lots of choice on their doorstep. 262 out of over 2,400 conferred last year at WIT were from Tipperary alone.
