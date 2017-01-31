Over €46,000 raised for Tipperary charities through 'Give Together' initiative

Over €46,000 was raised by Bank of Ireland staff in 2016 for charitable causes in Tipperary through the bank’s flagship charity and community initiative 'Give Together'.

The charity programme gives Bank of Ireland staff throughout Ireland the chance to lend support to their chosen charities or causes through fundraising and volunteering.

Four flagship charities, including the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Barnardos, Irish Cancer Society and Pieta House were supported last year alongside over 880 community groups and local charities. In total, just over €2 million was raised by bank staff across the country and over 1,000 days were volunteered.

Coffee mornings, a ‘Come Dine with Me’ event, a mini marathon and a golf classic were just some of the charitable initiatives that helped Bank of Ireland staff raise just over €46,000 for local charities and community organisations in Tipperary, including Laochra Arann Special Olympics Club, PAWS Animal Rescue Centre in Mullinahone, Pieta House, Ballingarry GAA, the Alzheimer Society of Ireland branch in Thurles and South Tipperary Hospice Movement in Clonmel.

“Bank of Ireland is deeply connected across the whole county of Tipperary through its customers, branch networks, staff and community engagement programmes,” Liam Sheedy, director of Bank of Ireland Munster says.

“It is significant that through the combined efforts of our colleagues and 'Give Together' support that over €46,000 has been raised for charitable organisations and that many community groups and initiatives in Tipperary have been supported,” he adds.