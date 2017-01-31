Early Tipperary birds catch the oat and enjoy their share of three million bowls of free porridge
31 Jan 2017
Communities across Tipperary and the country were served up three million bowls of porridge last Saturday as RTÉ Operation Transformation Free Porridge Day in partnership with Flahavan’s was a roaring success.
All 200,000 of the limited edition free Flahavan’s 500g porridge packs sold out nationwide through supermarkets including SuperValu, Tesco, Eurospar and Dunnes Stores.
The response to the campaign was overwhelming, with many stores out of stock by 12 noon as the early birds caught the oat.
“We were blown away by the success of the campaign. It has certainly captured the hearts of porridge lovers nationwide as well as recruiting new fans to this most nutritious of breakfast options,” says John Flahavan, managing director of Flahavan’s.
This unique event, which celebrated Operation Transformation’s 10th series, was the first of its kind and aimed to raise awareness of the importance of porridge in people’s diets to ‘live longer and live better’.
If you wish, you can contact us using any of the methods below: The Nationalist, Queen Street, Clonmel, Co Tipperary Email: editor@nationalist.ie Telephone: 052 6172500
This website and its associated newspaper are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie The Nationalsit provides news, events and sport features from the Tipperary area. For the best up to date information relating to Tipperary and the surrounding areas visit us at The Nationalist regularly or bookmark this page.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on