Tipperary traveller family to feature on TV3 series

A traveller family from County Tipperary will feature on episode four of ‘Thelma’s Big Irish Communions’ on TV3 tomorrow night, Wednesday 1st February, at 8pm.

Wedding dress maker to the travelling community Thelma Madine, who opens her order book to show us some of the biggest, shiniest and sparkliest communion dresses ever made in this new six-part series, meets the McCarthy family from Thurles.

Traveller mum Charlene McCarthy knows exactly what she wants for her seven year old daughter Jasmine’s First Holy Communion dress – a top to toe old-fashioned lace dress based on the wedding gown of Duchess Kate Middleton.

All of Charlene’s children have travelled from Thurles to have their Holy Communion outfits designed and made by Thelma. The year before, Charlene’s daughter Anne had a Cinderella inspired gown and her son had a white suit like Eddie Murphy’s costume from the 1988 film ‘Coming to America’.

We also meet Lexi-Jo Barnes, who is the youngest of five sisters and is finally getting her “moment to shine” on her First Holy Communion Day.

Lexi-Jo is determined to get the dress of her dreams for her First Holy Communion.

A confident young lady who knows exactly what she wants, Lexi-Jo wants a bigger dress than her sisters before her - and as a determined child, there is no doubt she will get exactly that.

With a history of making First Holy Communion dresses for all of her sisters, Lexi-Jo is the last in the line to come see Thelma for the perfect white gown, and the most demanding!