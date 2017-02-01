New Inn community comes together to raise funds for South Tipperary Hospice Movement

New Inn community comes together to raise funds for South Tipperary Hospice Movement
Members of the Fr. Mathew Players, the Women’s Group, New Inn Vintage and District Club, and Knockgraffon I.C.A. presented a cheque of €2,650 to South Tipperary Hospice Movement recently in Barron’s Pub, New Inn.  
The money was raised from a coffee morning and a one act play by Fr. Mathew Players.
This is the latest in list of fundraisers for the worthy cause. Before Christmas, €700 was raised from a charity wine night in Raheen House Hotel in aid of South Tipperary Hospice Movement. That event was organised by the team at Red Nose Wine in Clonmel. 