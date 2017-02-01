Tipperary fans dreaming of a date with Ed Sheeran

Fans across Tipperary and a far are dreaming of a date with boy next door music sensation Ed Sheeran this April in Dublin.

The ‘Shape of You’ hitmaker has pencilled in two 3Arena dates this April 12th and 13th as part of his recently announced tour which takes in cities including Turin, Paris, Amsterdam, Madrid, Barcelona, Lima and Rio de Janeiro to name but a few over the coming months.

However, fans were left disappointed as artist and 3Advance presale tickets sold out in record times over the past two days.

General ticket sale is tomorrow morning, Thursday 2nd February, at 10am.

Ed Sheeran’s tour follows the announcement that his new album ‘Divide’ is out on March 3rd.

Some of Ed Sheeran’s Tipperary following told The Nationalist that he was “epic live in Croke Park” and that they would “love to see him again”. Another Tipperary Ed Sheeran fan said she hopes her “heart won’t be broken” come Thursday morning.

