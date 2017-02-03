Tipperary boy meets rugby hero Brian O'Driscoll at children's hospital

Rugby icon Brian O’Driscoll made a seven year old Tipperary boy’s day earlier this week.

Former Irish captain O’Driscoll was giving British and Irish Lions head coach Warren Gatland a guided tour of Temple Street Children’s University Hospital when he met Carrick-on-Suir’s Billy Norris.

Temple Street, which is the Lions’ chosen Irish charity partner for the 2017 Tour to New Zealand, has been Billy’s home the past few days after he suffered a freak playground accident when he fell off a swing.

The visit certainly had a positive impact on the Gaelscoil Charraig Na Siuire pupil as he smiled for photos and chatted with two of rugby’s greats.

Billy, who is the son of Vida [née Coady] and Eoghan Norris from Carrickbeg, is on the mend and is expected to return home in the coming days. Billy says he can't wait to get back Irish dancing.