VIDEO: What Tipperary women want most in a man

Lusting for some romance this Valentine’s? Wondering what it takes to rev up the engines of ladies across South Tipperary?

The Nationalist online went aboard the love train across local communities this past week to unravel what it takes to arouse the senses of single women in your area.

Below are some of the responses collated on what South Tipperary women want most in a man:

Sarah (28, teacher): “I find men who look after their appearance and physical fitness most attractive. I’ve dated a few lads on the local hurling team, but for one reason or another I’m still searching for the one. Hopefully I’ll get lucky this Valentine’s on a night out with the girls or down the local after a club match”.

Helena (22, student): “I’m sick of dating lads who are in love with themselves. My ex was a gym head who spent all the time we were together looking at his ‘six pack’ in the mirror and taking topless photos for social media. I’m on the lookout for someone more rugged and manly for a change”.

Clonmel's Rachel and Roz Purcell on RTÉ's First Dates Ireland.

Mary (43, office work): “A cultured and sophisticated man with a good taste in wine is a one way trip to my heart and beyond”.

Ruth (34, secretary): “I’ll only settle for a guy who loves to watch and play GAA as much as me. I’ve been going to all the Tipperary hurling games with my dad and brothers since I was a child. I want an all-rounder who can make up the ground and go the distance”.

Amy (25, customer service): “I don’t have a checklist when he comes to fellas to be honest. Take me out for dinner, make me laugh, pay for the taxi back for a night cap and we’ll see where the rest of the date takes us”.

Caroline (32, admin): “I like a man to be a real gentleman and not pretend to be one. You wouldn’t believe the amount of chancers I’ve come across on the dating scene here in Tipperary”.

Lauren (19, student): “I’ve only just started college and I’m open to sampling what’s on the menu. I still live at home and don’t drive, so a guy with his own place or a car is most important to me at the moment”.

Debbie (47, sales): "I have a thing for younger, more adventurous men who know how to please a woman".

Elaine (53, office work): “I want to meet someone who is relaxed and goes with the flow. My ex spent all his time stressed over work and money, and it took its toll on our relationship. There’s more to life than working for little reward”.

Stephanie (24, student): “An ambitious, intelligent man with a quirky sense of humour does it for me. And if he can play the guitar well and good”.

Alice (63, pre-retired): “I’ve reached a stage in life where I’m happy with my own company and the company of my friends and family. But if I ever decide to give love one more roll of the dice I’ll be on the lookout for a mature, family man who enjoys going for walks”.

Elaine (26, hospitality): “I want to travel the world and need someone strong to carry my bags”.

Maureen (53, retail): “A loving, thoughtful man who’ll put me before pints with his friends down the local every night. Oh and he has to be handy around the house too”.

Kate (20, student): “Tall, athletic, intelligent, a great sense of humour … I’ve met a fair few ‘too good to be true’ boys in college, but I know there’s a real man out there who’ll sweep me off my feet when I least expect it”.

My return trip on the South Tipperary love train will see me chat to single local men about what they want most in a woman.

Want to have your say? Contact dylan.white@iconicnews.ie or comment on the Facebook link.