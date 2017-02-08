Tipperary presenter lands top news role

Tipperary native Colette Fitzpatrick is set to take up a top news role as part of a major revamp of TV3’s news output.

As part of TV3’s new 3-channel strategy, Colette Fitzpatrick will be the new senior news anchor presenting flagship news bulletins at 12.30pm and 5.30pm each weekday.

Previously Colette presented three news bulletins a week and was co-presenter on Pat Kenny Tonight. Colette will resume the full-time new role exclusive to TV3 in March.

The TV3 news anchor, who “cut her journalistic teeth” with East Coast Radio (now East Coast FM) in Co. Wicklow, previously worked on the breakfast show and in the newsroom with Today FM, before making the leap to the small screen with TV3 in 2001.

3News Ireland launched on January 9th as Ireland’s leading independent television news service, providing news across TV3 group channels - TV3, 3e and be3 - and has already seen significant investment in staff and facilities, with more announcements due in the coming weeks.