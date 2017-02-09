Lionhearted Rockwell bow out of Munster Junior Schools

A valiant Rockwell College side were knocked out at the quarter final stage of the Munster Junior Schools competition on Wednesday last (February 8) by the Limerick holders Crescent College Comprehensive.

Played at home in Clanwilliam in ideal conditions for rugby, Rockwell and Crescent served up a contest full of skills and thrills with Crescent’s superior backline, ably marshalled by number 10 Jack Delaney, causing all sorts of problems for their Rockwell counterparts.

Rockwell gave away a penalty just 30 seconds into the match, being caught offside from the kick-off. Referee Ken Imbusch clamped down on Rockwell’s infringements throughout the first half and this had an unsettling effect on the team.

Rockwell's Joe Dwan wins a lineout.

Eddie Daly and Nicholas Kennedy made great breaks only to find the Crescent defence rock solid. Number 8 Joe Dwan was targeted whenever he was in possession and, try as he might, could not break the Crescent line.

Nickolas Kennedy brought off two excellent try saving tackles when the Rockwell defence was breached. Crescent, through the searing runs of Jack Delaney, went in at half time with two well taken tries from Jack Delaney and Gary Kelly.

Crescent's line speed was critical to dominating the second half of this contest. Despite dominating early in the second half, Rockwell conceded a penalty for being caught offside and Jack Delaney duly slotted over. This left Rockwell with a mountain to climb and their misery was further compounded on the 23rd minute when they were again penalised for going in over the top in the ruck.

The converted penalty left the score 16-0, but Rockwell continued to drive at the Crescent defence and were rewarded when John O’Sullivan went in over the line in the corner which he narrowly failed to convert.

Rockwell found themselves trying to work the ball out from their own five metre line two minutes into stoppage time, only to have Crescent number 11 Seamus Hurley intercept and go in for the easiest of tries.

Nickolas Kennedy and Alan Flannery gave their best, while Sam Tarleton was sound defensively. John O’Sullivan was also a threat in possession.

Rockwell's John O'Sullivan and Nickolas Kennedy put in stellar performances.

Final score: Rockwell College 5 Crescent College Comprehensive 21.

Rockwell College panel: Nickolas Kennedy, Sam Tarleton, Dylan Farrelly, Peter Wall, Michael Mulligan, Eddie Daly, John O'Sullivan, Adam Buttimer, Charles Shanahan, Sam Rapoport, Brian O'Dea, Kevin Grogan, Cathal Hayes, Alan Flannery (captain), Joe Dwan, Michael Cooper, John Shine, Julien Roman, Dean Fanning, Tom Tobin, Richard Anglim, Adam Maher, Harry Fitzgerald (M. Mulligan 55), David Achimugu, Charlie Pearson. Coaches: Danny Lambe, Nick Thompson, Shane Luby, Owen Cleary. Physio: Tomas Ryan.