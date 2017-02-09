Clonmel's JP Wynne lands top job with sports company

Clonmel accountant JP Wynne has been appointed as a director of financial solutions company SportsTax at their new office in the town.

The company’s operations in Ireland will now be centred at Gladstone House in Clonmel, specialising in accountancy and taxation consultations for amateur and professional sports persons, including Davy Russell and Wayne Lordan.

They are expected to create employment at their new office within the next 12 months.

JP Wynne, a partner in award winning Drohan Ryan Wynne, has built a strong reputation as an excellent accountant and advisor within the sports industry over the last ten years, particularly within the horse racing sector.

Speaking at the launch of SportsTax in Clonmel, JP said: “I am delighted to announce this news and know it will bring an element of excitement to the town with so many top sports personalities visiting our office in the town centre. I would like to thank SportsTax for appointing me onto their board. My team and I are looking forward to working with SportsTax clients in the future".

Jump jockey Davy Russell continued: “As a sportsman, at all times in your career it is essential you have good financial advisors around you. We are all faced with the potential of early retirement at any time. Good financial planning and straight talking advisors have allowed me to keep my finances in order and plan for life after riding. I take great comfort in knowing that should my riding career ever suddenly come to an end that I have financial security and a plan in place for the next stage in my working life”.

Top flat jockey Wayne Lordan, a retained rider for Aidan O’Brien at Ballydoyle in Rosegreen, praised JP and his team at the launch. “I changed to SportsTax five years ago and cannot praise the service they offer highly enough.

“As a self-employed jockey, it is very important to know my accounts are in order and SportsTax ensure I am compliant at all times.

“JP and the team at SportsTax are only ever a call away and I would highly recommend SportsTax, especially to any young sports people who want to get set up right from the very beginning of their careers,” he added.