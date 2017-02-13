Four year old Cashel swimmer wins Little Heroes Award

A four year old Cashel girl has won a Little Heroes Award, following a nationwide search to find Ireland’s most inspiring young swimmers.

Water Babies, Ireland’s leading baby and toddler swim school, is delighted to announce that Lilly Carew is among the fourteen ‘Little Heroes’ who have battled illness and adversity, including premature birth and Down Syndrome or have shown a lot of courage in their lives so far.

Each child has a story of how water and swimming has helped with their development or improved their lives and the lives of their family in some way.

Lilly with her Little Hero Award.

Lilly has been with Water Babies for nearly two and a half year. She will be five in April and has loved the water since she was born. Lilly has been swimming on her own for a while and is always delighted to demonstrate to the other kids in her class what they need to do next, when she is asked by her teacher Julia.

Little Hero Lilly is a "great big sister" who loves teaching baby sister Sophie to swim. Lilly has been teaching Sophie how to go underwater and to blow bubbles.

“My heart bursts with pride when I see how far she has come with Water Babies and when I see her swimming around all on her on I am beaming inside and out,” mum Aoife says.

Little Hero Lilly with her mum Aoife.

More to follow...