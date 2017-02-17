Tipperary show jumping sensation selected for Irish team

A Tipperary man is part of the Irish show jumping team that will compete in the four-star Nations Cup at Ocala in Florida today, Friday 17 February.

Carrick-on-Suir’s Kevin Babington with Shorapur, owned by Shorapur LLC, is one of four riders making up manager Michael Blake’s team.

Babington won the four-star $200,000 Grand Prix at the HITS National Sunshine Series in Thermal, California, riding Shorapur last November.

It was Babington’s third and biggest win at Thermal in the space of a fortnight, adding to his victory with Double O Seven in the Welcome Stakes on the opening week, and another top placing in the $25,000 SmartPak Grand Prix with Shorapur.

Today’s event comes just over 24 hours after the season opener in the United Arab Emirates where Ireland finished sixth.

Cork’s Shane Sweetman with Chaqui Z, owned by Shane Sweetnam and Spy Coast Farm LLC, Kilkenny’s Richie Moloney with Carrabis Z, owned by Equinimity LLCm, and Meath’s Cian O’Connor with Seringat, owned by Ronnoco Jump Ltd, have also made the cut.

Clockwise from top left: Shane Sweetnam, Kevin Babington, Cian O'Connor and Richie Moloney.

Speaking ahead of the Ocala contest, Michael Blake said the riders are looking forward to putting in a strong performance. “The team was honoured in the City of Ocala on Wednesday evening by the Mayor of the City with a parade of nations where a huge crowd turned out to welcome their favourite teams,” he said.

“Ocala has made a huge effort to bring show jumping back to the people and included in their spectacular event was a parade of all the American breeds of horses. It was great to see the members of all participating teams mingling with the people of Ocala. We thank Ocala for their wonderful and warm welcome,” he added.

Ireland will line out against teams from El Salvador, Venezuela, Colombia, Canada and Mexico, with the home team from the United States drawn last of the seven teams to jump.

The Ocala Nations Cup will begin at 7pm Irish time on Friday and is available to watch live on FEI TV.