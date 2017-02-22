Tipperary cat reunited with her family after eight months missing

A Tipperary cat has returned home to her family after eight months missing.

Bansha White Maine Coon cat Lilly went astray last June and was found 175 km away in Mullingar, Co. Westmeath, earlier this month.

Owner Anita Cleary expresses her delight to South Tipp Today: “Thanks to a post on a rescue page for animals on Facebook that is widely followed we have found our much loved Lilly and we are so grateful.

“We have hand-reared Lilly since she was three weeks old. My husband and I are huge animal lovers and also have five dogs. Lilly used to sleep in the bed with us and we were torn apart when she went missing,” Anita continues.

Anita admits that they never gave up hope and were always convinced that Lilly would return home to her roots. “The whole community searched everywhere; my husband is a courier and he searched high and low but couldn’t find Lilly anywhere. South Tipp Today were also very helpful putting in a notice about Lilly when she first went missing.

"You have no idea how good it feels to have her back with the family,” Anita smiles.

Anita says Lilly is “very thin and has been doing some whinging” since they collected her on Sunday last 19th February, the same day Anita’s grandmother celebrated her birthday. “I’m going to bring her to our vet in Arravale for a check up, but overall I think she is going to be fine,” she adds.