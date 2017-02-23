President attends Active Retirement lunch in Cahir

Almost 80 people attended the popular Active Retirement annual lunch in Cahir House Hotel on Wednesday 15th February.

Helen Kearns and Joan Myles at Cahir Active Retirement's annual lunch.

The lunch was preceded by mass in the parish church kindly celebrated by Fr. Jack Meade who also started the lunch off with a funny joke. He told members that on a recent flight there was so much air turbulence that overhead lockers started opening and the contents started falling out . A frightened flight attendant asked if he was a reverend and when he replied that he was a catholic reverend she beseeched him to please do something Catholic. So he held a collection! “It was by far the largest collection I ever had,” he laughed.

Members were joined by the national president Mai Quaid and her husband Frank. Mai joked that as she is retiring from her presidential duties after five years this April she was not looking forward to cleaning up the mess that had accumulated in her home during that time. She was delighted to come to Cahir to meet members and was humbled time and time again by the welcome that she has received across the branches. Mai thanked all the Active Retirement Associations nationwide for their many activities, holidays and the friendships made through them over the years and she wished them well for the future. Secretary Anne Power presented Mai with a beautiful token of appreciation of her visit to Cahir.

A sumptuous three course meal was enjoyed by all, with entertainment provided by line dancing members and music by ‘Stephan Grace & Friends’ along with a free raffle.