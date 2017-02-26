TEAM NEWS: Shane Long named on the bench for EFL Cup final against Manchester United

Shane Long will be hoping to come off the bench and have a huge impact against Manchester United in the EFL Cup final at Wembley Stadium in London today.

Shane Long arriving at Wembley Stadium.

The game kicks off at 16:30 and is live on Sky Sports 1.

Super sub Long scored a late goal against Liverpool at Anfield to set up the showpiece with José Mourinho's side.

Southampton team to face Manchester United: Forster, Cedric, Yoshida, Stephens, Bertrand, Romeu, Davis, Ward-Prowse, Tadic, Redmond, Gabbiadini. Subs: Hassen, Long, Rodriguez, Caceres, Boufal, Hojbjerg, McQueen.

Manchester United team to face Southampton: De Gea, Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Rojo, Herrera, Pogba, Lingard, Mata, Martial, Ibrahimovic. Subs: Romero, Blind, Young, Carrick, Fellaini, Rooney, Rashford.

Manchester United are favourites at 4/5 with Paddy Power, with Southampton at 4/1 and a draw at 4/1. Long is 9/1 first goalscorer, 4/1 to score anytime, 10/1 for anytime assist, 9/1 last goalscorer and 150/1 to score a hat-trick.