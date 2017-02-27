Clonmel girls win three medals as they dance with the stars

Two Clonmel girls owned the dance floor at the Emerald Open Ballroom and Latin American Dance Championship in Carlow last weekend, bringing home three medals to the Premier County.

Zoe Tierney and Emilija Akerberga represented Clonmel’s RQD Dance School in front of an international adjudication panel at the Woodford Dolmen Hotel held event, winning medals in the Ballroom and Latin, Waltz in Ballroom, and Cha-Cha-Chá in Latin categories.

Marlfield’s Zoe, the daughter of David and Claire Tierney, even got to meet professional dancers Karen Byrne and John Nolan from RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars.

Zoe Tierney with RTÉ Dancing with the Stars professional dancer John Nolan (29) from Kilkenny.

Powerstown National School pupil Zoe, who won medals in the Waltz in Ballroom and Cha-Cha-Chá in Latin categories, has been with RQD Dance School the past 18 months. RQD dance teacher Ruth Quinn says the nine year old is an “extremely determined and naturally talented dancer. Zoe takes double lessons, and even helps out with the younger dancers at the school," Ruth tells The Nationalist.

Ruth is also “extremely proud” of four year old Emilija for wooing the judges in the Ballroom and Latin category at her first championship.