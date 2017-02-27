Strong showing by Tipperary rider at Spanish Grand Prix

Tipperary’s Greg Broderick mustered up a sixth place finish with Charmeur in the four-star Spanish Grand Prix at Vejer de la Frontera yesterday (Sunday, February 26).

Thurles man Broderick, who is based at Ballypatrick Stables, finished with four faults in the second round, similar to Mayo’s Alex Duffy who guided the Irish Sport Horse WCE Cruco to fifth place after they lowered a single rail against the clock.

Victory went to Bertram Allen riding the nine-year-old stallion Dino W. He produced the fastest clear round in an eight horse jump-off to take a winners prize of over €16,000.

Speaking after the event, Broderick took positives out of Charmeur’s performance.

“This was his first Grand Prix at this level. We are very excited about him,” he adds.