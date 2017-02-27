Top award for South Tipperary General Hospital

South Tipperary General Hospital's (STGH) Catering Department was recently commended for excellent food safety practices at the Food Safety Assurance Awards in the RDS, Dublin.

The awards are operated by the Food Safety Professionals Association (FSPA), the industry organisation for Ireland’s food safety professionals, which is this year celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home in Newport was also awarded at the event for having one of the highest standards of hygiene and food safety in the country.

Mary Daly (chairperson, FSPA) presenting Darren Daly of Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home with an accolade.

The 20 award-winners, including eight hospitals and four educational institutions, were recognised for their excellence across a number of criteria including structural and operational hygiene, food safety and protection, personal hygiene and staff facilities as well as food safety management systems documentation.

STGH Catering Department manager Margaret Bergin applauds the ethos of her team: "The catering department's aim is to make certain that fresh food prepared and cooked on the day will have a better outcome for the patients they serve daily. There are daily challenges to overcome, however all the staff keep food safety in mind and take confidence that holding certification in this area will give confidence in the service they deliver.’’