Tipperary manager Michael Ryan lands top job

Tipperary senior hurling manager Michael Ryan has been appointed Head of Bank of Ireland Tipperary.

Leading an experienced team across Bank of Ireland’s branches for both business and personal customers, the All-Ireland winning manager has leadership responsibility for generating and promoting economic activity in Tipperary across enterprise, community and branch banking.

With 29 years’ experience, the qualified financial advisor is a customer focused financial and banking services manager. Ryan has worked as a senior manager with Ulster Bank Ireland Limited in a variety of roles including business banking and more recently as specialised relationship manager. Prior to that he was a branch manager with AccBank Thurles.

Ryan is passionate about his county and is highly motivated to lead the Bank of Ireland Tipperary team in providing excellent customer service to the people of the Premier County.

He has played both hurling and football at every level for Tipperary as well as for his native Upperchurch Drombane GAA Club together with senior and under 21 All Ireland medals with Tipperary in 1991 and 1989 respectively.

Ryan has a very keen interest in agriculture and is a part-time farmer.