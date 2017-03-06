Tipperary club put in proud performances on county stage

Dundrum AC juveniles from age 9 to 14 done their club proud at the County Juvenile Indoor Championships on Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th of March at Nenagh Indoor Stadium. Lorna Ryan won gold in 2:41.00 in the girls under 14 800 metre race.

Lorna Ryan (centre) won gold in the under 14 800 metre and silver in the 60 metre races.

The club’s boys under 12 relay team consisting of Shane Buckley, Ryne Bargary, Aidan Skeffington and Tadhg O'Donnell won bronze.

Dundrum AC long jump results:

Girls under 9 girls: Sophie Swain (2.37), Belle Kelly (1.62), Anna Butler (1.50) and Sophie Moynihan (1.28)

Boys under: 9 Conor O'Donnell (2.17) and Eoin Kennedy (2.08).

Girls under 10: Ruby Kelly (2.65) and Roisin Ferncombe (2.08).

Boys under 10 Conor Kennedy (2.81).

Girls under 11: Aisling Decruis (2.49) and Niamh Buckley (2.15).

Boys under 11: Ryne Bargary (3.12).

Girls under 12: Emer Dwan (3.09), Paula Quirke (2.80) and Millie Kelly (2.58).

Boys under 12: 4th Shane Buckley (3.93), Aidan Skeffington (2.95) and Tadhg O'Donnell (1.94).

Dundrum AC 60 metre sprint results:

Girls under 9: Belle Kelly (12.56) and Sophie Swain (12.82).

Boys under 9: Conor O'Donnell (11.40) and Eoin Kennedy (11.81).

Girls under 10 Emma Kingston (11.16).

Boys under 11: 4th Ryne Bargary (9.60).

Boys under 12: Aidan Skeffington (9.99).

Girls under 14: Lorna Ryan won Silver in 9.26.

Dundrum AC 300 metre race results:

Girls under 9: Sophie Moynihan won silver in 63.50.

Sophie Moynihan (right) won Silver in the under 9 300 metre contest.

Girls under 10: 8th Roisin Ferncombe (63.90) and 11th Kate McCarthy (66.39).

Boys under 10: 17th Conor Kennedy (64.44).

Girls under 11: 10th Aisling Decruis (60.38) and 14th Niamh Buckley (64.90).

Dundrum AC 600 metre race results:

Girls under 12: 4th Millie Kelly (2:13.30) and 8th Paula Quirke (2:17.20).

Boys under 12: Shane Buckley won gold in 1:51.20 and 13th Tadhg O'Donnell (2:06.40).

Shane Buckley won gold in the boys under 12 600 metre indoor race.

Girls under 13: 7th Kate Ferncombe (2:05.0) and 9th Orla Ryan (2:06.60).