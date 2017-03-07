Tipperary girl makes top five dancers in the world list

A Tipperary girl’s outstanding performances on the dance floor have seen her break into the elusive top five in the world ranking table.

11 year old Paige Gavin was part of Clonmel’s Dancer's Academy of Performing Arts team that had great success recently at the World Lyrical Dance Federation Lyrical Championships in Dublin.

Cashel's Paige Gavin.

The Clonmel dancers had had two groups that took home bronze, while Little Flower National School in Ballytarsna soloist Paige Gavin placed 2nd overall and is now ranked 5th in the world in the under 12 lyrical dance category.

Paige, the daughter of Kathleen Gavin-Prev Nevin and is AJ Gavin, started dancing in 2015 after returning to Ireland from Dubai. She started off with one hip hop class a week, but now takes up to four classes a week including ballet, lyrical and advanced ballet. She praises teacher Katy Wallace, noting: “Katy is an amazing teacher and we all love her.”

Teacher Katy Wallace says she is very proud of her pupils for continuing to reach new heights on the dance floor.