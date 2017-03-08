'I was the only brown person when I first came to Clonmel'

A Clonmel adopted woman is starting up free meditation classes at the Pastoral Centre in Irishtown.

Originally from Mumbai in India, Sangeeta Molloy has been living in Clonmel the past 14 years and is married to Richie Molloy. Sangeeta recalls being “the only brown person when she first came to Clonmel”, but says she has been welcomed with open arms and now wants to give something back to the community for free.

Sangeeta is married to Cllr. Richie Molloy.

She says the mediation classes, which start this Sunday 12th March and run nightly at 7pm, are for everyone. “The classes are a great way to improve focus and concentration. Even my two kids Ria (12) and Oishin (10) really enjoy them,” she tells South Tipp Today.

Sangeeta suggests that the best way to learn about mindfulness and mediation is to experience it first hand. “It is the practice of being fully present in the moment and there are many studies that show that mindfulness can reduce stress levels, anxiety, depression, anger and worry. People who practice regularly have been found to be better able to regulate their sense of wellbeing due to greater emotional awareness,” she continues.

Sangeeta thanks Fr. Billy Meehan for providing the facilities free of charge. She also notes that Phra Achan Rumpai, a thai monk, will officially launch the classes on Full Moon Day (March 12th).

All are welcome. Contact Sangeeta on 086-8051061 or sanchiosho123@gmail.com for more information.