Tipperary students set to dazzle with Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat musical

Over 40 Rockwell students are involved in production of ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat' which takes place in the college’s concert hall from March 13-15 at 8pm.

The show is directed and produced by Suzanne Buttimer and Eoin O'Keeffe, with choreographer Sinead Fitzgerald, and involves students from first to fifth year.

Lyrics to the enduring musical are by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, with the story centred on the Coat of many colors story of Joseph from the Bible's Book of Genesis.

Tickets are €10 and can be purchased in school or by contacting reception at 062 61444.