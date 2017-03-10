'Losing my legs has made me a happier person, but nobody will employ me'

A remarkable Tipperary man who had both his legs amputated says his “horrific” ordeal has made him a “better and happier person”.

Paul Cunningham is enjoying a new lease of life since the Ardfinnan community and surrounding areas raised €16,000 through fundraisers to buy him a specially adapted car last October.

Paul, who is currently living in rented property in the village that isn’t disabled friendly, is also beaming that Tipperary County Council have bought him a home in Ardfinnan that is currently being made suitable for his needs.

Paul gets satisfaction out of sharing his journey with local schools.

“I can’t say enough great things about the people of Ardfinnan and the surrounding areas. The car has given me total freedom and I’m really looking forward moving into my new home because this house has a stairs and doesn’t even have a suitable toilet for me,” an emotional Paul underlines.

The local Tipperary communities raised €16,000 to help Paul purchase a hand controlled Škoda Fabia Estate.

But despite enjoying a new sense of freedom, Paul says the icing on the cake would be landing a job. “Getting work for a disabled person is a major problem in Ireland. I’m with Employ Ability Ireland the past three years and have also been with the National Learning Network, but I can’t get a job. Yes I come with conditions, but as long as the ground is level I can do most things. I hope to find a job one day,” he highlights.

A painter and decorator by trade, Paul was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in 1994, but it wasn’t until 17 years later that complications set in.

In 2011 he had triple bypass surgery before having his right leg amputated a year later. He then tragically lost his left leg in 2014, recalling: “I went into hospital on the Friday after getting another blockage and my left leg was cut off by Sunday. I was given no chance”.

Paul’s health deteriorated further in 2015 when he got septicemia, followed by two seizures, kidney failure and endocarditis (heart infection). “My public health nurse Trish Walsh called over one day to clean my stumps and said I looked awful. I didn’t want to go into hospital again and laughed it off, but she persisted until I went in. She told me to lock my wheelchair down and not leave the hospital until I was thoroughly examined.

“I then remember sitting in a hospital bed vomiting and that was it. I went to cuckoo land for three weeks.

“I completely lost all coordination for about a week after being discharged. I couldn’t put a knife and fork together, and had to be brought to the toilet. It was scary,” Paul continues.

Paul “can’t fault the HSE one bit” for how they’ve treated him and looks back on everything as an emotional rollercoaster.

“Doctors describe what I’ve been through as horrific, but I was never depressed. I’m on a waiting list to see a urologist and will need more open heart surgery, but I’m enjoying life more than ever. The frontline hospital staff have always been brilliant to me and I’m even learning to walk at the moment. It’s very difficult but i’m enjoying it.

“My story is a positive one, and medical staff totally understand me and like me for my success in overcoming the obstacles that have been thrown in my way.

“I don't remember being in pain much and look back on the experience as a journey. The people I’ve met along the way have been amazing, happy people. I don’t meet miserable people anymore; just positive people who have helped me when I’ve needed it the most”.

Paul is now living a “fulfilled life”, enjoying sharing his story with local schools and fishing with his friends.

“I do a lot with the Irish Wheelchair Association (IWA) and go to their outreach centre in Tipperary Town every Tuesday. Every now and then I get to go out to schools and share my story. I find it quite satisfying and the IWA have been brilliant to me.

“A group of 12 of us, eight with disability and four helpers, go fishing once a month to different lakes around the south east.

“Losing both my legs has changed my life for the better. I see things clearer and I’m a happier person. I’m not stressed and in the rat race anymore,” he laughs.