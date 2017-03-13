Clonmel AC's Ava Fennessy wins five county medals

Clonmel AC athlete Ava Fennessy continued her fantastic run of form with five gold medals at the County Indoor Juvenile Championships in Nenagh recently.

Clonmel AC was well represented with 74 athletes competing over two days, the largest entry for the club in recent history and the largest entry for any Tipperary athletic club.

Ava won gold in the 60m dash, 60m hurdles, long jump, 800m and under 16 relay. Other multiple medal winners for Clonmel AC were Veerle Van Der Wal who won gold in the relay, silver in the long jump and bronze in the shot putt; Courtney McGuire won silver in the 1500m, bronze in the 800m and silver in the relay; Caoimhe Maunsell took home silver in 800m and in the relay; Elma Casey won gold in the 800m and silver in the relay; Colm McCarthy won bronze in the 1500m and silver in the relay; T.J. Quigley won silver in the 1500m and bronze in the relay; Saoirse Treacy secured silver in the 800m and gold in the relay; Zoe Tierney won gold in the 60m dash and bronze in the relay; Killian Whelan won bronze in the 60m dash and bronze in the relay; Cian Flaherty won bronze in the 60m dash and bronze in the long jump; and Eimear Heafy won bronze in the high jump and long jump.

The club also had podium finishes for Hannah Berry (gold in the relay), Emma Moore (silver in the relay), Abbie O'Leary (bronze in the relay), Muireann Duffy (bronze in the relay), Celine Durand (bronze in the relay), Molly Keane (gold in the relay), Saofra O'Loughlin (silver in the 60m dash), Lucas Kinnane (silver in the 60m dash), Max Fitzgerald (bronze in the relay), Matthew Downey (bronze in the relay), Ben Phillips (bronze in the relay), Louis Carroll (bronze in the relay), Harry O'Keeffe (silver in the 600m), Fred Perry (bronze in the 300m), Riain Patterson (bronze in the relay), Daniel Slattery (bronze in the relay), Sam O'Sullivan (gold in the 1km walk), Grainne O'Connor (gold in the 1km walk), Ruby Carroll (bronze in the relay), Jane O Donnell (bronze in the relay), Muireann Egan (silver in the 60m dash), Lucy Morris (bronze in the relay), Daisy O’Keeffe (bronze in the relay), Liam Proven (bronze in the 60m dash), Gillian Hughes (bronze in the 800m), and Eavann Duffy (bronze in the relay).

Other Clonmel AC strong performances included Nathan O'Connor in the 600m; Matthew Buckley in the 600m; Cianan Power in the 600m; Billy Tierney in the 600m and the long jump; Ben Darcy in the 600m and the relay; Cathal O'Gorman in the 600m and the relay; Conor O'Gorman in the 600m and the relay; Michael O'Reilly in the 600m and the relay; Odhran McGrath in the high jump, long jump, shot putt and 600m; Charlie Phillips in the 60m dash and the long jump; Patrick Lawless in the 60m dash and the long jump; Caoimhe Keeley in the 60m dash; Kate Walsh in the 60m dash; Jack O'Connor in the 60m dash; Ben Tierney in the long jump and the 300m; Darragh Boland in the long jump and the relay; Adhvaith Divakaran in the 60m dash and the long jump; Tristan O'Connor in the long jump and the 300m; Darragh O'Gorman in the long jump and the 300m; Patrick Smith in the 60m dash and the long jump; Sean Trehy in the long jump and the 300m; Rachel Buckley in the long jump and the 300m; Hazel McCann in the long jump; Cara Hennessy in the 300m; Aoife Carmody in the 300m; Oisin DeBarry in the 800m; Cathal Heafy in the shot putt and the 1km walk; Roise Flaherty in the 800m; Erin O'Keeffe in the long jump and the 300m; Maria O'Connor in the long jump; Katherine Gilbert in the long jump; Oscar Quigley in the 800m; and Abbie O'Leary in the 60m dash.