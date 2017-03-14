Carrick-on-Suir athlete Calum Costello stars at county championships

Calum Costello stole the show for Carrick-on-Suir AC at the County Indoor Juvenile Championships in Nenagh recently.

Calum, the son of Olivia and Dara Costello from Carrick-on-Suir, won under 12 titles with personal best performances in the high jump with a clearance of 1.35m, the long jump with a leap of 4.44m, and the shot putt with a throw of 6.17m.

The CBS Primary School (Greenschool) pupil secured a fourth gold medal by leading the boys under 12 relay team to victory.

There were double wins for under 14 athlete Lorna O'Shea who won the 60m hurdles in 10.12 seconds, followed by the high jump with a clearance of 1.40m and third in the 60m race.

Rosanne Fitzgerald won the 60m contest in a time of 8.29 seconds and the high jump with a jump of 1.40m. She also came 2nd in the 400m contest in 60.7 seconds and the long jump with 4.75m.

Miriam Daly won the 60m hurdles in 9.39 seconds and 400m in a personal best time of 59 seconds. She came 2nd in the 60m in 8.36 seconds.

Jay O’Gorman won the under 9 60m race in 10.26 seconds and long jump with a personal best jump of 3.34m.

Other gold medal winners included Sarah Connolly in the under 9 60m race with a time of 10.26 seconds; Riona Shankey won the long jump with a jump of 2.66m; and Gisele Harris won gold in the silver 60m final in 11.79secs, a fine achievement for her first race.

Ava Connolly took home silver in the under 11 60m and in the long jump with a jump of 3.29m. Under 13 athlete Emma O’Neill won the long jump with a jump of 4.46m and was 2nd in the high jump with a jump of 1.28m, both personal bests for her.

Eabha Mansfield (under 13) had her first win in the 60m hurdles with a time of 11.02 seconds. Kellie Bester (under 15) won the 60m race with a personal best time of 8.21 seconds. Gwen Flatley (under 15) won the 60m hurdles with a personal best time of 9.92 seconds. Daire O’Brien (under 9) won gold in the silver final in a time of 11.35 seconds. Joshua Simpson (under 11) won the long jump with a personal best jump of 3.70m. Killian Power won the 60m contest in a time of 8.65 seconds and came 2nd in the long jump with a jump of 4.37m. Jack Pender won the junior 400m with a time of 53.9 seconds and came 2nd in 60m race in 7.56 seconds. Jake Vermeer was 2nd with a time 54.4 seconds.

Carrick-on-Suir AC silver medal winners included Holly Kirby in the 60m with time of 10.74 seconds; Abigail O'Regan (under 11) in 300m in 56.75 seconds; Rachel Harney in the shot putt with a throw of 7.17m, improving her throw by almost a metre; Ruth O'Regan in the 1km walk with at time of 6 minutes 56 seconds; Rachel O'Shea (under 16) in the high jump with a personal best jump of 1.35m and 3rd the 60m hurdles with a time of 11.02; Emily Gardner (under 17) in the shot putt with a fine throw of 8.64m; Cathal O'Brien (under 9) in the silver 60m race in a time of 11.07 seconds; Daithi Smyth in the 60m with at time of 9.05 seconds; Conor Shankey (under 12) in his first high jump competition with a clearance of 1.25m; and Jake Vermeer in the 400m with a time of 54.4 seconds and 3rd in the 60m in 7.60 seconds.

Club bronze medals winners included Emma Walsh (under 11) in the long jump with a jump of 3.25m; Sophie Dabybozhyk (under 12) in the 60m; Aoife O’Shea (under 13) in the 60m hurdles with a time of 11.75 seconds; Erin Hanrahan (under 14) in the long jump with with a personal best jump of 4.39m; Lynne Vermeer in the 60m hurdles with a time of 10.49; Aoife Walsh (under 15) in the high jump clearing 1.20m; Dylan Walsh (under 9) in the gold time of 10.68seconds; Francois Harris (under 12) with a personal best time of 1.55 seconds in a very competitive race; Padraig Walsh (under 13) in the shot putt with a throw of 6.80m; and Dylan Peters (under 14) in the high jump with a personal best jump of 1.25m.

The club’s relay teams were victorious in the girls under 14, 15 and Junior, and the boys under 12. There were silver medals for the girls under 9 and 11s, the boys under 12 came 2nd, and there were bronze medals for boys under 9 and girls under 12.